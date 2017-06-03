Nigeria-Indonesia Business Forum 2017 holds in Lagos June 3

As part of efforts to enhance strong economic ties, the Federal Republics of Indonesia and Nigeria will today, (June 3, 2017), by 5.00pm hold a Business Forum, tagged “Nigeria-Indonesia Business Forum 2017,” at the Intercontinental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

A press statement by the Indonesian Embassy in Nigeria, said “The forum will unveil myriads of information from top Indonesian government officials and business leaders, allowing you to explore joint venture opportunities with prospective business partners.

“The Nigeria-Indonesia Business Forum will be officially opened by H.E. Mrs. Retno Marsudi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia.” According to H.E. Mrs. Retno Marsudi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, “Africa will be Indonesia’s priority in 2017.”

The statement added that the “Nigeria-Indonesia Business Forum 2017 will feature prominent persons and products from Indonesia Chamber of Commerce, Indonesia Ministry of Agriculture, Indonesia Ministry of Defence, Indonesia Ministry of Health, Indonesia Agency of Food and Drug Control, Indonesia EXIM Bank, Garuda Maintenance Facility (aircraft handling), Perum PERURI (banknote/security print), PT. Pertamina (oil and gas), PT. Pindad (military commercial products), PT. INKA (trains and locomotives), PT. Dirgantara (aircrafts), Pharmaceutical companies, Food products, Technology Product Companies among others.”

Nigerian government Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Parastatals concerned with Agriculture, Defence, Health, Food and Drug Control, Banking/Security Print, Oil and Gas, Military Commercial Products, Trains and Locomotives, Aircrafts, as well as Pharmaceutical companies, Food products companies, Technology Product Companies, among others are expected at the event.

