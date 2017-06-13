Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: Intrigues, Power Play, Battle for Soul of Nigerian Sports Begin – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


TVC News

Nigeria: Intrigues, Power Play, Battle for Soul of Nigerian Sports Begin
AllAfrica.com
The dice is cast. Today is the day many sports stakeholders have been waiting for. It is the day when those who want to administer the 31 National Sports Federations will go to the polls to test their popularity among their constituents at the National
National Federations Sports Elections : Over 177 candidates disqualified as Ahmed Kida emerges NBBF PresidentThe Nation Newspaper
National Sports federations elections hold in Abuja todayTVC News

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.