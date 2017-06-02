Nigeria is not pulling out of Paris Agreement – FG

The federal government has said that Nigeria is not going to follow on the heels of the United States of America and pull out of the Paris Agreement which is seen as a turning point for global climate policy. This was disclosed in a statement signed and issued on Friday by the Minister of State, […]

Nigeria is not pulling out of Paris Agreement – FG

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

