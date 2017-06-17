‘Nigeria Karate athletes will feature at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics’

The newly elected President Karate Federation of Nigeria, Mallam Silas Agara on Friday said aggressive machineries are in place to ensure that Nigeria features at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Agara emerged president after the incumbent Chief Donatus Ejidike stepped down for him at the Abuja National Stadium on Tuesday.

The deputy governor of Nasarawa noted that his board members will out in their best, hit the ground running and implement programs that will put Karate on the world map adding that Nigeria must be represented at the 2020 Olympics.

“One of our tasks is to see that Karate is at the Olympics with quality representatives there. That is one task we want to carry one. The new board under my leadership as the President with competent Nigerians from other zones will put in our best and I can assure the sport family that we’ll hit the ground running and implement our programs to ensure we put karate on the map” .

He revealed that the new board will not depend on funds from the Federal Ministry of Sports.

“Funding is a challenge to all the federations’ even football. We have to look inward and outward to see how we can raise funds to implement our programs”.

“We’ll not be depending on the ministry of sports but look elsewhere by task ourselves as individuals reaching out to the private sector. The only time the ministry will play impact is for them to provide certain logistics support will enable us have the platform to drive our program” said the deputy governor.

The deputy governor commended the sports minister, Solomon Dalung for creating a level playing ground for contestants.

He thanked the ministry for providing a level playing ground for contestant and urshed a new dawn for other sports in the country.

The post ‘Nigeria Karate athletes will feature at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics’ appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

