Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria Law School: Results show 28 per cent failure

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Law School has released summary of the final examination results conducted from April 22 to 28. The Director-General, Nigerian Law School, Mr Olarewaju Onadeko, (SAN), made this known in a statement on Saturday in Bwari, FCT. He said that 2,125 students participated at the examinations while 1,393 were successful. The statement noted candidates […]

Nigeria Law School: Results show 28 per cent failure

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.