Nigeria, Libya pump more oil

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

OPEC output rises by 250,000 bpd to 32.22m bpd OPEC oil output rose in May, the first monthly increase this year, a Reuters survey found on Wednesday, as higher supply from two OPEC states exempt from a production-cutting deal, Nigeria and Libya, offset improved compliance with the accord by others. A drop in output in […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

