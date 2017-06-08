Nigeria Loses N7.5 Trillion Annually To Poor Electricity Supply

A report has emerged that Nigeria is losing $25 billion – N7.5 trillion at the current exchange rate of N305 per dollar – yearly due to irregular electricity supply.

This information is based on a document obtained from the Federal Government by Nigerian Guardian through its Power Sector Recovery Programme.

It is understood that aside this, accumulated power sector cash deficits from January 2015 to December 2016 amounted to N931billion ($2.9 billion).

This is the total amount underpaid by all the distribution companies (Discos) to Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) for invoices submitted to each Disco for electricity delivered to their distribution networks – including losses incurred by the companies due to lack of a cost-reflective end user tariff.

Power sector operators believe that the revenue shortfall will adversely impact the ability of the Discos to make capital investments in metering, network expansion, equipment rehabilitation and replacement that are critical to service delivery.

Nigeria’s economy has been bedeviled by irregular electricity supply due to gas constraint – a challenge that has remained a biggest threat to the economy of Africa’s most populous nation.

For example, on June 2, 2017, average power sent out decreased to 3809Wh/hour, due to gas supply challenges, which constrained about 1718 megawatts of electricity.

A statistics released at the weekend by the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) showed that the reported line constraint was 147.5MW, while constraints resulting from high frequency were 800MW.

It further said that the power sector lost an estimated N1.279 billion on June 2, 2017 alone due to different constraints.

The total gas supply indebtedness of power plants from January 2015 to December 2016 is N155 billion ($500 million). Supply has been erratic and low, resulting in 1,400MW of constrained generation.

The vandalism of oil and gas delivery infrastructure has also shut down gas production, resulting in another 2,900MW of constrained generation.

Read more here..

The post Nigeria Loses N7.5 Trillion Annually To Poor Electricity Supply appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

