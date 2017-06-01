Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria losses $2.5bn yearly over gas flaring in the country

Posted on Jun 1, 2017

The Nigerian Senate has announced that over $2.5bn is been lost yearly due to the gas flaring in the country, the loss is estimated at two billion standard cubic feet of flared gas annually. It said this accounted for about 19 per cent of the total volume of gas flared globally. This was made known …

