Nigeria marketing US$300m five-year Diaspora bond at 5.75% area – Reuters Africa

Nigeria marketing US$300m five-year Diaspora bond at 5.75% area
Nigeria marketing US$300m five-year Diaspora bond at 5.75% area
LONDON, June 19 (IFR) – The Federal Republic of Nigeria has opened books on a US$300m five-year Diaspora bond at 5.75% area, according to a lead. The deal is today's business. BAML and Standard Bank are acting as international joint lead managers, …
