Nigeria may feature, as Safaricom Plans Mobile-Money Roll-Out After Vodafone Stake Sale
Safaricom may expand its popular mobile-banking service M-Pesa into countries such as Nigeria and Angola, as East Africa’s biggest company grapples with regulatory scrutiny in its home market of Kenya. The sale of a 35 percent stake in the Nairobi-based company to Vodacom Group Ltd. by parent Vodafone group Plc has enabled Safaricom to look…
The post Nigeria may feature, as Safaricom Plans Mobile-Money Roll-Out After Vodafone Stake Sale appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust.
