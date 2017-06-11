Nigeria may profit as Qatar, other Arab gulf states spat – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Nigeria may profit as Qatar, other Arab gulf states spat
Daily Trust
Global oil and gas markets have been plunged into uncertainty since Monday after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic and economic ties with Qatar, the world's biggest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG).
Qatar Petroleum says production not impacted by Gulf crisis
QP, subsidiaries mobilise resources, activate business continuity plans
Qatar crisis: Lanka unlikely to be affected much
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!