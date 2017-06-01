Nigeria move two places up in June Fifa ranking

Nigeria’s Super Eagles moved up to become the 38th best team in the world but remain fourth in Africa according to the latest Fifa ranking for the month of June released on Thursday.

After failing to move from the 40th spot in May, the Super Eagles climbed two places in the world football ranking.

Gernot Rohr’s men were only involved in an international friendly encounter against Corsica which ended 1-1 on May 26.

On the continent, the Super Eagles retain the fourth spot behind Egypt, Senegal and Cameroon who occupy the first, second and third spots respectively.

Congo DR, Tunisia, Burkina Faso, Cote D’Ivoire, Ghana, Algeria complete the top ten ranking in Africa.

Super Eagles’ foes in this month’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, South Africa dropped a place to 65th in the world but are unmoved from their 12th spot in Africa.

The next Fifa/Coca-Cola world ranking will be released on July 6.

The post Nigeria move two places up in June Fifa ranking appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

