Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria must be divided – PPP National Chairman, Ogbonna

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

National Chairman of the Peoples Progressives Party, PPP, Dr Damian Uzoma Ogbonna, has stated that Nigeria must divide to realize its potentials. According him, it was only the privileged people who were in top positions that might think otherwise. He told Sun, “The only way oppression leads to is anarchy or separation. “When I say […]

Nigeria must be divided – PPP National Chairman, Ogbonna

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.