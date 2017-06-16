Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria needs 1.8m units of blood annually- NBTS

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

As Nigeria marks the 2017 World Blood Donor Day, WBDD, the National Coordinator of the National Blood Transfusion Service, NBTS, Dr. Oluwatoyin Smith has said that Nigeria specifically needs 1.8 million units of safe blood to service the nation’s blood requirements. Smith who made this known yesterday in Abuja in her office during an exclusive […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.