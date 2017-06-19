Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria needs 32m STB for digital switch over – NBC

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Technology | 0 comments

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) says the country needs 32 million Set Top Box (STB) to switch from analogue to digital terrestrial broadcasting. The Director-General of NBC, Ishaq Kawu made this known during a news conference on Digital Switch Over (DSO) held in Lagos on Friday. Kawu said that the number was arrived at by…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Nigeria needs 32m STB for digital switch over – NBC appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.