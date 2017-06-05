Nigeria needs N31trn annually to bridge infrastructure gap -Experts – Naija247news
|
Naija247news
|
Nigeria needs N31trn annually to bridge infrastructure gap -Experts
Naija247news
Economic experts Monday said Nigeria requires about N31 trillion yearly to bridge the nation's infrastructure gap. The country, they said, may be heading for economic doom if the government failed to provide the enabling environment for the private …
Nigeria needs N31 trillion yearly for infrastructure – Analyst
'Ghost' Registration: We won't join issues with Bello — INEC
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!