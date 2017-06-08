Nigeria: NEITI – Crude Oil Worth US$15.9 Billion Lost in Four Years – AllAfrica.com
|
Nigeria: NEITI – Crude Oil Worth US$15.9 Billion Lost in Four Years
AllAfrica.com
Abuja — The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Mr. Waziri Adio, wednesday disclosed that a whopping $15.9 billion in crude oil was either lost or not accounted for between 2011 and 2014. According to him …
