Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: New Nigeria Air Carrier, Jetwest, to Begin Operation December – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Guardian

Nigeria: New Nigeria Air Carrier, Jetwest, to Begin Operation December
AllAfrica.com
A new airline, JetWest, is set to begin operation in the Nigerian aviation industry, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt. The airline, founded by a Nigerian entrepreneur, Dikko Nwachukwu, is being cleared for take-off and is billed to begin operation in December.
JetWest airline makes debut in DecemberGuardian (blog)
JetWest airline to begin operation in NigeriaThe Nation Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.