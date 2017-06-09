Nigeria: NITDA Scores Over 60 Percent MDAs Websites Low – AllAfrica.com
|
TheNewsGuru
|
Nigeria: NITDA Scores Over 60 Percent MDAs Websites Low
AllAfrica.com
The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has conducted business friendly assessment of the websites of Federal Ministries as part of processes to ensure compliance to the recent 'Executive Order' signed by Professor Yemi …
NITDA asserts mandate, halts plan by bank to procure foreign software
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!