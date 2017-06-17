Nigeria: No One Person Can Solve Nigeria’s Problems – Jonathan – AllAfrica.com
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Nigeria: No One Person Can Solve Nigeria's Problems – Jonathan
AllAfrica.com
Owerri — Despite myriads of opinions on how to bail Nigeria out of its numerous problems, the immediate past President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has said, "no one person can do it. Dr. Jonathan made this known through the former Secretary to the Federal …
Nigeria's problems cannot be handled by one man alone – Goodluck Jonathan
Nigeria's problems bigger than one person – Jonathan
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!