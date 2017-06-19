Nigeria: ‘No Rescued Chibok Girl Escape to Sambisa Forest’ – AllAfrica.com
Nigeria: 'No Rescued Chibok Girl Escape to Sambisa Forest'
Maiduguri — The Minister of Women Affairs, Jummai Alhassan, yesterday refuted the allegation that one of the rescued Chibok girls had escaped. This followed an unconfirmed report that the girl escaped to join her Boko Haram 'husband' in the Sambisa …
Governments, Aid Groups Help Freed Chibok Girls
