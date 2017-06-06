Nigeria: Nollywood Filmmaker, Charles Novia, Reacts to Being Called Mediocre By Chude Jideonwo – AllAfrica.com
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Nigeria: Nollywood Filmmaker, Charles Novia, Reacts to Being Called Mediocre By Chude Jideonwo
"Without the 'mediocrity' of a Charles Novia, we wouldn't have arrived at the brilliance of a Kemi Adetiba." Without the 'mediocrity' of a Charles Novia, we wouldn't have arrived at the brilliance of a Kemi Adetiba. – Chude Jideonwo (@Chude) June 4, 2017.
Charles Novia, his 'boyfriend' – Chude Jideonwo and the battle for Nollywood's soul
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
