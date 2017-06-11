Nigeria on the path of another civil war – Prof. Gambari

Former Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, has warned that recent events in the country are pointing to the direction of another civil war. According to the professor, hate speeches, ethnic and regional irredentism and intolerance were on the rise in the country. He added that these indicate the seeming […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

