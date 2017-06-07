Nigeria plans N236.6bn Treasury bill auction

Nigeria plans to sell N236.66 billion ($777.1 million) of short-dated treasury bills at an auction on June 14, the central bank said on Wednesday. The bank said it plans to sell N39 billion of three-month debt, N23.02 billion of six-month bills and N174.64 billion of one-year notes, using a Dutch auction system. Payment will be…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Nigeria plans N236.6bn Treasury bill auction appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

