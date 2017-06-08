Nigeria posts positive trade balance in Q1—NBS – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Nigeria posts positive trade balance in Q1—NBS
Vanguard
NIGERIA recorded positive trade balance of N719.4 billion in the first quarter of 2017, due to rising exports and falling imports, according to a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). NBS reported, in its Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics …
Nigeria's trade balance rises to N719.4bn in Q1 – NBS
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!