Nigeria: Presidency Trims Expected Earnings From Non-Oil Sector
Guardian
Nigeria: Presidency Trims Expected Earnings From Non-Oil Sector
AllAfrica.com
Though the Federal Government's diversification agenda seeks to mitigate the challenges caused by unstable oil prices, its dependence on oil revenue may linger as expectations from the non-oil sector as a major economic driver may not be realised soon.
Fresh fear grips policy makers over 2017 budget funding
