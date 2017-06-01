Kenya moves up four places in Fifa rankings – Goal.com
Kenya moves up four places in Fifa rankings
Kenya's Harambee Stars are have moved up four places in latest Fifa rankings released on Thursday. The national team, which is in camp to prepare for an Afcon qualifying match away to Sierra Leone, is now placed in the 74th position, up from 78th in …
