Nigeria ‘s Market Profitable For Investors – Osinbajo

By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah, Lagos

Nigeria is one of the most profitable places in the ECOWAS sub-region for business and investment, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has affirmed.

Prof. Osinbajo spoke yesterday while meeting the Foreign Minister of Indonesia, Mrs Retno L. P. Marsudi at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the Acting President in a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande , with her large population and size, “Nigeria has a prerequisite market for profitable returns on any investment and business.”

Citing the success of Indomie, one of the products by an Indonesian company in the Nigerian market, Prof. Osinbajo said “there is much room to increase the volume of trade between both countries.”

“Nigeria is one of profitable places for business and investment because there is always market for them and government is creating a good and friendly environment for investment to thrive,” he stated.

He said Indonesia should take advantage of the on-going economic diversification process, especially in the agricultural sector, adding that Nigeria could be exporting agro-allied products to Indonesia.

“About ten days ago we signed Executive Orders for Ease of Doing Business, we have a 48 hour visa regime and all that, there is a friendly business environment,” the Acting President assured.

Earlier, the Foreign Minister of Indonesia said she came to the country with two hundred business people and had visited Lagos as her country is ready to kick-start business relationship with Nigeria.

Mrs. Marsudi also solicited the establishment of Palm Oil Producing Council between Nigeria and Indonesia, stressing that countries producing palm oil should work together in order to benefit maximally the market.

The post Nigeria ‘s Market Profitable For Investors – Osinbajo appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

