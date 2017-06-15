Nigeria: Senate to Govt – Forward 2014 Confab Report to Us As Bill – AllAfrica.com
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Nigeria: Senate to Govt – Forward 2014 Confab Report to Us As Bill
AllAfrica.com
The Senate, yesterday, asked the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, to urgently forward the report of 2014 National Conference report for appropriate legislative action. According to the Senate, deliberations on the recommendations of the …
Senate to Consider National Conference Report
