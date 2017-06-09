Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria set to export certified yams to UK and US

Nigeria is set to export its first consignment of certified yams to the United Kingdom and United States this month, the Minister  Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief  Audu Ogbeh, has said.

This will mark a milestone in efforts to bring Nigeria back into reckoning in the agricultural export market. The minister said export of the produce will begin from  June 29.

In a statement issued by Special Adviser to the Minister on Media, Dr  Kayode Oyeleye  said a number of initiatives  to make the  process successful have been  taken.

According to him,  the  Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Services (NAQS), has taken steps to ensure the  exporters fulfill   safety and phytosanitary standards  required for  food exports to forestall the national embarrassments arising from the rejections on account of quality deficiency.

