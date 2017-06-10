Nigeria should remain together in ‘marriage’ – Osinbajo
Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has urged all and sundry to work in harmony for the Nigeria project to be achieved. Osinbajo called on those agitating for self independence to bury the idea but work for peace and unity of Nigeria. He made the call on the heels of ultimatum issued by Northern youths on […]
Nigeria should remain together in ‘marriage’ – Osinbajo
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!