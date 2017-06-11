Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria Singer ‘Sound Sultan’ Says There Is NO RECORD LABEL In Nigeria

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian pop legend, Sound Sultan, believes that the country is yet to have a proper record label. According to the star singer, most of the labels around do not even understand the music industry. He maintained that a lot still needs to be done in terms of orientating both the labels and the artistes in …

The post Nigeria Singer ‘Sound Sultan’ Says There Is NO RECORD LABEL In Nigeria appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.