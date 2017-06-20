Nigeria Sports Award inaugurates new panel

The Nigerian Sport Awards has inaugurated a new award panel. This follows the dissolution of the Ikeddy Isiguzo led panel, which has been in charge for the past five years.

Executive Director, Unmissable Incentive Limited, Kayode Idowu, revealed this shortly after the inauguration of the new panel at the inaugural meeting held in Lagos Sunday.

According to Idowu, the new panel for Nigerian Sports Award will be chaired by Dr. Kweku Tandoh, a seasoned sports administrator, former Director of Sports, Lagos State and General Secretary of the Main Organizing Committee of the Eko 2012, National Sports Festival.

Other members of the panel include, Nigeria’s Ex-International Basketball player, Olumide Oyedeji (new member), Hauwa Kulu-Akinyemi (new member), while Chief Falilat Ogunkoya, Mitchel Obi and Fred Edoreh return as members of the panel.

Idowu commended the outgoing panel for their service and contribution to the Nigerian Sports Award in the last five years, noting that as one-time members of the panel, they will always remain members of the Award as Ex-officials.

In his remarks, the new Chairman of the award panel, Dr. Kweku Tandoh promised to work with the members of the team to take the Awards to the next level.

Dr. Tandoh then called on all stakeholders in Nigeria Sports as well as all sports loving individuals, corporate organizations and the government to support the Nigerian Sports Award in encouraging our nation’s athletes to excel in their chosen sports

“I must note that the Nigerian Sports Award has really come to stay, the award has become the rallying platform for excellence in sports in Nigeria.” Dr. Tandoh said.

Speaking on the programme of 2017 Award,Mr. Kayode Idowu announced that the entire calendar for the award is between August and December 2017. The inaugural press conference and nomination opening will hold in the early part of August.

The post Nigeria Sports Award inaugurates new panel appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

