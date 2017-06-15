Nigeria: Super Eagles to Recall Mikel, China-Based Strikers – AllAfrica.com
|
TV360
|
Nigeria: Super Eagles to Recall Mikel, China-Based Strikers
AllAfrica.com
Super Eagles' Manager, Gernot Rohr, is hoping that the team's captain, John Obi Mikel would have recovered fully from the injury that kept him out of the AFCON qualifier against South Africa before the country's Russia 2018 World Cup eliminator against …
NFF to establish scouting unit for Super Eagles
Rohr to submit Eagles list to NFF tech. committee henceforth
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!