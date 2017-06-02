Nigeria telecom industry lost 21 operators in 10 years – ALTON
The Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) says 21 telecommunications operators have gone into extinction in the country in the last 10 years. ALTON Chairman, Mr Gbenga Adebayo made this known during the ”Broadband Summit 2017”, organised by BusinessDay Media Ltd., on Friday in Lagos. Adebayo said that the operators businesses went under…
The post Nigeria telecom industry lost 21 operators in 10 years – ALTON appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!