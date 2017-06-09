Nigeria to Export Certified Yams to UK, US – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Nigeria to Export Certified Yams to UK, US
THISDAY Newspapers
The federal government is set to achieve a milestone in the effort to restore Nigeria into the agro-commodities export market by exporting its first consignment of certified yams to the United Kingdom and the United States on June 29. The feat is …
Nigeria set to export certified yams to UK and US
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!