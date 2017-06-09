Nigeria to export yams for US, UK – Nigeria Today
|
Nigeria Today
|
Nigeria to export yams for US, UK
Nigeria Today
Nigeria may officially export its first consignment of certified yams to the UK and U.S. by the end of June, Chief Audu Ogbeh, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, has said. Yams. A statement by Mr. Olukayode Oyeleye, Special Assistant …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!