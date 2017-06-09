Nigeria to host 8th Commonwealth Africa anti-corruption conference – The Nation Newspaper
Nigeria has been picked to host the 8th regional conference of anti-corruption agencies in Commonwealth Africa in 2018, according to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). EFCC spokesman, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said on Thursday that …
