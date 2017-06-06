Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria Troops discovers kidnappers hideout, two killed in raid

Posted on Jun 6, 2017

The Joint Task Force protecting oil facilities in the Niger Delta has killed two kidnappers in a multiple raid on kidnappers’ hideouts. The task force also rescued one of the kidnapped victims. Commander of the JTF, Rear Adm. Suleman Apochi, made the disclosure at a news conference in Yenagoa on Tuesday. The commander spoke through …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

