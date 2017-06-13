Nigeria VAT rises 10% in Q1- NBS
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says Nigeria generated N204.77 billion as Value Added Tax in the first quarter of 2017, a 9.84 percent increase compared to the corresponding period last year. A value-added tax (VAT) is a type of consumption tax that is placed on a product whenever value is added at a stage…
The post Nigeria VAT rises 10% in Q1- NBS appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!