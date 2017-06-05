Nigeria Vs Bafana Bafana of South Africa – Super Eagles Arrives Akwa Ibom (Photos)

The Nigerian delegation to Saturday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Bafana Bafana of South Africa, arrived at the Akwa Ibom International Airport in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital at exactly 4:25pm on Monday.

Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, led the delegation to the city of Uyo.

Rohr, a German tactician, in a brief interview with Sports journalists at the airport, has however, promised that the national team will not let Nigeria down when they clash with their opponents at the Godswill Akpabio International Airport on Saturday.

The pre-match media parley with journalists will take place on Thursday, June 8, at Le Meridien Hotel, Uyo at 12pm.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles are expected to lodge at the Le Meridien Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo.