Nigeria Vs South Africa AFCON 2019 Qualifiers Kick Off/Match Time, Lineups & Match Fixtures

Qualification for the 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations starts today and my focus is on the Group E match between Nigeria and South Africa.



Nigeria vs South Africa

2019 Africa Cup Of Nations – Qualifiers

Date: 10th June 2017, Saturday.

Kick off at 5:00pm Nigerian Time

Venue: Godswill Akpabio, Uyo, Nigeria.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to battle South Africa in the opening game of the 2019 AFCON qualifiers in Group E.

History favours the Eagles ahead of the mouthwatering clash as they have won seven of those encounters, drawing 4, and losing 1 to Bafana Bafana.

Neither the Super Eagles nor Bafana Bafana qualified for the last AFCON in Gabon earlier this year, meaning a place in the 2019 finals is a major priority for both – at least until the 2018 World Cup qualifiers resume.

TEAM NEWS:

Nigeria – Coach Gernot Rohr has called up so many players; 3 goalkeepers, 7 defenders, 6 midfielders and 7 forwarders.

The English Premier League youngsters Alex Iwobi of Arsenal and Kenechi Iheanacho of Manchester City are among the players. And little-known Maroof Youssef, who plays for Zamalek in Egypt was included. But Victor Moses and Captain John Obi Mike, China-based duo of Odion Ighalo and Brown Ideye are all missing from the squad.

Also, MFM FC strike partners, Stephen Odey and Sikiru Olatunbosun, have been overlooked as Rohr takes a gamble with a lot of fresh inclusion in his list.

South Africa – Stuart Baxter named his squad since returning as head coach of Bafana Bafana, by recalling striker Tekelo Rantie, who scored twice against Nigeria in Uyo three years ago, also in an AFCON qualifier.

Goalkeeper Darren Keet, who plays for South African Premier Soccer League club Bidvest Wits, returns to the squad for the first time since the 2015 AFCON in Equatorial Guinea.

PSL side Mamelodi Sundowns have five representatives in the squad, while Kaizer Chiefs have four. Also, Bongani Zungu makes a return to the national team alongside Andile Jali, Keagan Dolly and Kamohelo Mokotjo.

POSSIBLE LINEUPS:

Nigeria (3-4-3): Daniel Akpeyi; Elderson Echiejile, Kenneth Omeruo, William Troost-Ekong; Oghenekaro Etebo, Ogenyi Onazi, Wilfred Ndidi, Mikel Agu; Moses Simon, Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi

South Africa (4-3-3): Itumeleng Khune; Tebogo Langerman, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Rivaldo Coetzee, Thulani Hlatshwayo; Keagan Dolly, Tokelo Rantie, Thamsanqa Gabuza

The post Nigeria Vs South Africa AFCON 2019 Qualifiers Kick Off/Match Time, Lineups & Match Fixtures appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

