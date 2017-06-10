Nigeria vs South Africa: Super Eagles fail to ‘Rohr’

The Super Eagles of Nigeria began their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign on a sour note after succumbing 0-2 to the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

Strikes by Rantie and Percy Tau in the 54th and 81st minutes ensured that South Africans got only their second victory over the Eagles.

Nigeria dictated things for a larger part of the game but failed to take the initiative and would now seek redemption in their next qualifying game against Seychelles.

