Nigeria vs South Africa: Why Rohr dropped Ahmed Musa, Omeruo against Bafana Bafana – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Nigeria vs South Africa: Why Rohr dropped Ahmed Musa, Omeruo against Bafana Bafana
Daily Post Nigeria
Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, dropped Ahmed Musa for Moses Simon, after deciding against fielding two players who are observing the Ramadan fast on the same flank. Rohr made the call to help the team maintain their energy level on the …
Rohr goes for 4-3-3, drops Omeruo
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!