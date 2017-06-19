Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria: We’ll Give All Nigerians Free Digital TV Content – NBC DGE – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jun 19, 2017


THISDAY Newspapers

Nigeria: We'll Give All Nigerians Free Digital TV Content – NBC DGE
AllAfrica.com
The Director-General, National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, Mr Is'haq Kawu, has said that NBC's mission is to switch off analogue completely when Nigeria has achieved up to 95 per cent access to Free Digital Television content across the country.
