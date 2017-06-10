Nigeria Will Not Be Divided, Senate Insists

….Demands Stoppage Of Ethnic Agitators

BY SOLOMON AYADO, Abuja

The Senate yesterday insisted that the country must not in anyway be separated into ethnic sections as it is currently being agitated by some youth groups, saying the unity of Nigeria is non-negotiable.

This is coming amid rising and escalating ethnic agitations in some parts of the country which is fast threatening the peace and unity of the country.

The position of the Senate came as an apparent response to the threats of secession in the country which, it said, if urgently not curtailed may degenerate into serious anarchy.

There are widening agitations for ethnic sectionalization emanating from the Northern and Eastern youth groups of Nigeria. The youths want the country separated into ethnic sections.

But yesterday, during a special valedictory session to mark the second year anniversary of the 8th Senate, the lawmakers expressed fear and concern over the ugly situation and demanded the stoppage of all ethnic agitators.

The lawmakers who took turn to render assessment on the progress of the 8th Senate, however, condemned in its entirety the unwholesome act of some youths who are blowing embers of disunity in the country.

The Senate President Bukola Saraki said it was needless to crusade for a division hence one united and indivisible nation. He said the people must rise up above bigotry, tribalism and sentimentality so as to defend the unity of the country.

“We must eschew bigotry, tribalism and see each other as one and together build a new Nigeria of our dreams.

We must stand clearly and act clearly to defend the country. The unity of this country is non-negotiable. On fight against corruption, we cannot defend anybody and everybody must do what is right,” Saraki insisted.

Accepting that the ethnic agitations were widening, Senator George Akume (APC, Benue North-West) in his remarks said, there were advocates of irredentism who believe some ethnic groups are related historically but are being controlled politically by another and posited that the Senate is required to urgently effect legislative action to stem it.

“There are irredentist movements in this country and the Senate must rise up. We will be failing as a legislature if we do not evolve urgent measures to ensure unity,” Akume stated.

Pointing out the root causes of the secession, Senator Shehu Sani (APC, Kaduna Central) noted that the pervasive ugly display of injustice and lack of fairness in national decisions were major threats to ethnic agitations.

Other lawmakers including the Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu, leader of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, Senators Godswill Akpabio ( Akwa Ibom North-West), Barnabas Gemade (Benue North-East), George Sekibo (Rivers), Dino Melaye (Kogi West), Binta Masi Garba and (Adamawa North) all faulted the trend of selective justice and application of law, advocating strict conformity of rules and standards.

The post Nigeria Will Not Be Divided, Senate Insists appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

