Nigeria will only attain greatness in unity—Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki on Saturday said Nigeria would only attain greatness in unity. Saraki told newsmen in Ibadan on Saturday that Nigerians, irrespective of political, ethnic and religious affiliations, must shun calls for disintegration. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Saraki, in company with Sen. Abdulfatai Buhari(APC-Oyo North), was in Ibadan for […]

