Nigeria will remain indivisible, Osinbajo declares

Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has declared that Nigeria will remain indivisible, even as he urged all Nigerians to embrace peace and unity.Apparently referring to the ultimatum issued by some Northern youth groups to the Igbo to relocate from the region by October 1, Prof. Osinbajo noted that the country’s greatness lies on its unity in diversity, saying that all Nigerians should work towards ensuring the unity of the country.

The Acting President spoke at the wedding ceremony of the daughter of the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief Bisi Akande, Wuraola and Dr Olawale Solabi in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital yesterday.

The Acting President said nations with different ethnic nationalities are in a form of marriage, pointing out that quarrels and agitations can come up at any time, but insisted that the most important thing is for them to give peace a chance and work in unity.

Addressing the new couple and guests, Osinbajo said: “Today is a special one for Wale and Wura. Marriage is a very large institution that requires a lot of prayers. It is the same marriage that nations go through. Our nation has been in marriage for a while now.

“Sometimes there are quarrels within that marriage. Sometimes there is disagreement. What is important is that you must remain together. You must remain united.”

At the wedding ceremony were Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Governors Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Rauf Aregbesola (Osun) and Muhammad Badaru (Jigawa).

Ajimobi, who chaired the occasion, advised the new couple to live together in love, with specific advice to the husband to honour his wife in all situations to pave way for blessings of God.

