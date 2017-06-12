Nigeria Will Soon End Unemployment Syndrome -NYSC

BY ANDY ASEMOTA, Katsina

As the orientation course for 2017 National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 ends across the country on Monday, the NYSC Katsina State Coordinator, John Okpo, yesterday declared that the nation would soon overcome the current unemployment syndrome.

Okpo, who made this assertion during the closing ceremony at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Katsina, said that the corps members had been groomed to be both self employed and employers of labour.

Okpo said: “During the period under review, these corps members acquired several skills through theoretical and practical training by the Skilks Acquisition andnEntrepreneurship Development Department of the scheme.

“The skills so acquired have tremendously reshaped the mindset of these noble corps members to the extent that many of them now contemplate of how to develop the skills acquired in order to be both self employed and employers of labour.

“By these corps members’ attitude of surging out in this manner to fight unemployment, the expectation is that sooner than later, the unemployment syndrome will pale into insignificance.”

He however added that the achievements so far recorded in implementation of the policy objectives of the orientation course would not have been possible without the support of the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari.

Declaring the orientation programme concluced, the governor, represented by his special adviser on youths development, Ibrahim Khalil Aminu, said his adminstration is fully in support of the NYSC stand in chmpioning the skills acquisition and enrepreneurship development.

“That explains why I have directed the Youth Craft Village to open its doors to NYSC to use the facilities of the school for practical purposes for properly obtaining skilled personnel for the development of the state and the nation in general, as about 2,003 corps members fully participated in the programme,” he stated.

Masari emphasized that when he visited the camp, “the corps members exhibited practical characteristic reminiscent of refined and highly cultured minds.”

