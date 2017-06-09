Nigerian Air Force denies planning coup to overthrow Buhari

NIGERIAN Air Force has debunked speculations making the rounds that it is planning a coup. NAF in a statement signed by its Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, made it clear that there was no plan to overthrow the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. The statement released on yesterday said: “The attention […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

